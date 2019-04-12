|
|
Christine "Tina" Constantineau
Jackson - Christine "Tina" Constantineau, age 82 of Jackson passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Saint Clair, Pennsylvania she has resided in New Jersey for most of her life. Christine was a loving wife, mother, and friend she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Christine is predeceased by her loving husband Hank Constantineau. Surviving are her children, David Constantineau, Donna, and her husband Mark Baranowski and Daniel Constantineau, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Saturday, March 13, 2019, from 12 pm to 4 pm with a 2 pm Memorial service. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019