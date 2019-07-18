|
Christine Demos Gussis
Warren - Christine (Costulis) Demos Gussis, 93, passed away in her sleep at Brightview Senior Living, Warren, N.J. on July 17, 2019. Surviving are her son George Demos and wife Maria, daughters Connie Wygera and her husband Walter and Debbie Efthimion and her husband Philip, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Prayers will be said on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home, 111 North Gaston Ave, Somerville, N.J. 08876. Visitation will be between 4:00-8:00pm.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, N.J. 08854 at 11:00am.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside, NJ. A lunch will follow at the Pines Manor, 2085 Route 27, Edison, N.J. 08817.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of Penelope, c/o St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, N.J. 08854. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from July 18 to July 19, 2019