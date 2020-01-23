|
|
Christine (Good) Jackson
Lindenwold - Christine (Good) Jackson passed away at her home on Friday, January 17. She is survived and loved by her two exceptional sons, Josh and Ryan, by her adoring father Thomas Good, Sr. and his lovely wife Elsye, by her cherished sisters Cathy and Deirdre, and by her loyal brothers Tom and Tim.
Also missing her deeply are her sister-in-law Karen and brothers-in-law Gary and Rick—each of whom have been Chris's loving, immediate family. Chris's nieces Ashley, Devon, and Chloe; nephews Garett, Jason, Luke, and Alex, nieces-in-law Gail and Tara, and nephews-in-law Bryan and Dave—they're all greatly saddened by her passing as well. All of her collective great-nieces and nephews—Zach, Chase, Shawna, Peyton, Cayden, Emma, and Dylan—are part of our family's mourning.
The love we all have for the matriarch of our family is unparalleled.
Chris was born in Charlotte, NC, lived her childhood in Columbus, OH, and spent her high school years in Edison, NJ. Lovely, intelligent, and popular, she attended JP Stevens High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the cheerleading squad, among many other activities. She also attended Douglass College at Rutgers University.
She married Kelly Jackson in 1976, and gave birth to Josh and Ryan in 1982. She settled in South Jersey, where she remained throughout her life.
She began a devoted, lifelong career in the real estate industry, mastering all facets of the business—from sales to appraisals to office management. She was working as an Assistant Vice President at Nationwide Property and Appraisal Services in Gibbsboro, NJ at the time of her passing.
One of Chris's greatest assets was her keen mind (although she didn't like bridges). She was a voracious reader of all genres—from fantasy to documentary. She was also a skilled chef, with an appetite for both traditional and adventurous cuisines—well known, in particular, for her pea salad.
She was also deeply rooted in family and created a comprehensive family tree that went back nine generations—from her northern, Scandinavian heritage to her southern, German and Scotch-Irish roots.
Best of all, she loved to laugh—and to hear others laugh. Her clever banter with her brother Tim always kept family get-togethers joyful. It often made her brother Tom groan, however. Her sisters Cathy and Deirdre didn't care one way or the other—they just loved having her around, laughter or not. Her father Tom Sr. would simply beam with pride.
She inherited her love of laughter, and her beauty and intelligence, from her mother, Lois.
Her loving sons are taking care of her through Danks-Hinski Funeral Home in Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Chris would prefer for memory's sake that donations be made to all those who need help with learning, and enjoying, reading the written word.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020