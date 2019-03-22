|
Christine L. Schwartz
Piscataway - Christine L. Schwartz, 76, of Piscataway, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset. Christine was employed by Saint Peter's University Hospital as a client service representative as well as Bridgeway Care System as a receptionist.
Christine is survived by her children, Dan Brundage and Dorothy Brundage Bell; along with her grandson, Joseph Carroll, Jr.
Following her wishes, Christine was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019