Highland Park - Christine Lackey, 60, passed on Tuesday, July 16th 2019 at her home in Highland Park, NJ. She was born November 16, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Rosita and Donald Joseph Massey. She dedicated her life to helping others. She loved working as a social worker, serving the community. Christine leaves to cherish her loving memory: her children, Victoria Massey and Kelly-Ann Dalama; granddaughter, Anastasia Simon; sister, Laura Massey and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Christine was called home to heaven to join her 1st born daughter, newly departed Sabrina Lackey; sisters, Donna Salgado, Cynthia Lisa Massey and her brother, Donald Joseph Massey. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019