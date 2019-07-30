Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Lackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Lackey


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Lackey Obituary
Christine Lackey

Highland Park - Christine Lackey, 60, passed on Tuesday, July 16th 2019 at her home in Highland Park, NJ. She was born November 16, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Rosita and Donald Joseph Massey. She dedicated her life to helping others. She loved working as a social worker, serving the community. Christine leaves to cherish her loving memory: her children, Victoria Massey and Kelly-Ann Dalama; granddaughter, Anastasia Simon; sister, Laura Massey and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Christine was called home to heaven to join her 1st born daughter, newly departed Sabrina Lackey; sisters, Donna Salgado, Cynthia Lisa Massey and her brother, Donald Joseph Massey. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now