|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Christopher E. Roy
6th Anniversary in Heaven
5/23/1987 - 5/23/2013
A million times we've needed you,
A million times we've cried.
If love alone could have saved you
you never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
No one else can ever fill.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you didn't go alone;
Part of us went with you
The day God took you home
Love,
Grandma, Mom,
Steve, Kelly, Renée, Eric,
James, Viña,
Published in Courier News on May 23, 2019