Christopher E. Roy

Christopher E. Roy
In Loving Memory Of

Christopher E. Roy

6th Anniversary in Heaven

5/23/1987 - 5/23/2013

A million times we've needed you,

A million times we've cried.

If love alone could have saved you

you never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place

No one else can ever fill.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you didn't go alone;

Part of us went with you

The day God took you home

Love,

Grandma, Mom,

Steve, Kelly, Renée, Eric,

James, Viña,
Published in Courier News on May 23, 2019
