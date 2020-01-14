|
|
Christopher Eckert
East Brunswick - Christopher Eckert passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 65.
Born in Kearny, he resided in Harrison before moving to East Brunswick.
Christopher was an independent contractor for over 25 years before starting a full time position as a specialist at The Home Depot. He was known as the man that could fix anything.
He was a guy with a great sense of humor who enjoyed a good laugh.
He was predeceased by his parents, Johanna Doran Eckert in 2009, and Eugene Eckert in 2015.
Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Denise Davidson Eckert; daughter, Erin Cuomo and her husband, Michael, and their children, Gianna and Michael; sons, Christopher Eckert and his fiancée, Kristin Trentham; Ryan Eckert, Shaun Fenrow Eckert and his wife, Olivia, and their children, Logan and Lyla; sisters, Karen "Kitty" Volk and her husband, Danny, Genie Brown and her husband, George; Connie Barasky and her husband, Bruce, and many neices and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Cremation will be private.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, January 16th, from 3-8 PM. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made in Christopher's memory to Americian , 1 Union St. Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 ().
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020