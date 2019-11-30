Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 US-206
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 US-206
Hillsborough Township, NJ
Christopher F. Ur


1963 - 2019
Christopher F. Ur Obituary
Christopher F. Ur

Manville - Christopher F. Ur, 56 of Manville, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Chris was born in Somerville, NJ on September 17, 1963 to Alexander J. Ur and the late Frances M. (Bednarczyk) Ur.

Chris worked for the United Parcel Service (UPS) for 36 years as a package delivery driver which he enjoyed greatly and was very proud of. Chris was also a huge NASCAR fan and loved watching the Mets baseball games with his dad. Chris also cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his father, Alexander (Al) Ur of Manville, brothers, Bruce (Nancy) Ur of Bluffton, SC and David (Milagros) Ur of Flemington. NJ. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews who were very special to him and he would do anything for, Brittany Ur, Erik Ur, Mauro Sanchez, Alexander Ur and Cristina Ur along with many cousins and friends

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 US-206, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5-9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Committal words and interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, where Chris will be laid to rest near his mother, Frances (Bednarczyk) Ur. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.hilllsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
