Christopher J. Bowers, Sr.
Christopher J. Bowers, Sr. - age 76, passed away at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Plainfield, NJ raised in Cranford, NJ. Chris first resided in Rahway, NJ and has resided in Piscataway, NJ for the past 33 years.
He was retired from General Motors, Linden, NJ after 38 years. Chris was also an avid enthusiast of Citizen Band Radio also known as CB Radio; his handle was "Dark Shadow"; a hobby where he made many friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Bowers and his parents Thomas and Harriet Bowers.
Chris is survived by his sons, Christopher Bowers Jr. and Randy Bowers and his wife Sandra; daughters, Suzanne Bowers and Gina Wallace-Maree and her husband Barry Maree; stepsons, Kurt Wallace and his wife Suzanne, and Craig Wallace; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Chris is also survived by his brothers Tom Bowers and his wife Toshiko and Stanley Bowers and his sister Valerie Bowers, and many nieces and nephews and his devoted friend Herbert Mack (7-Grand).
Although we cannot presently gather together, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Chris' wishes were to be cremated and placed in an urn next to his beloved wife at their home in Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020