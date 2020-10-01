1/
Christopher James Luskey
Carteret - Christopher James "CJ" Luskey, 43 of Carteret, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. He was born in Edison and was a life-long resident of Carteret and a 1995 Graduate of Carteret High School. Christopher worked for the Carteret Board of Education as a Custodian. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Marie SanFilippo and Michael and Josephine Luskey; and his beloved brother, Michael R. Luskey. "CJ" is survived by his parents, Susan and Michael; daughter, Jaclyn Luskey; sister, Jenna Bernardino and her husband, Trinidad; his nieces, Trinity and Gabriella; nephew and godson, Dylan; many close relatives; his special friend, Kimberly and his dog, Buddy.

Funeral Services were private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
