Christopher James Luskey



Carteret - Christopher James "CJ" Luskey, 43 of Carteret, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. He was born in Edison and was a life-long resident of Carteret and a 1995 Graduate of Carteret High School. Christopher worked for the Carteret Board of Education as a Custodian. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Marie SanFilippo and Michael and Josephine Luskey; and his beloved brother, Michael R. Luskey. "CJ" is survived by his parents, Susan and Michael; daughter, Jaclyn Luskey; sister, Jenna Bernardino and her husband, Trinidad; his nieces, Trinity and Gabriella; nephew and godson, Dylan; many close relatives; his special friend, Kimberly and his dog, Buddy.



Funeral Services were private under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret.









