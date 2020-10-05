1/
Christopher P. Dunne
Christopher P. Dunne

Parlin - Christopher P. Dunne, 65, resident of Parlin, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Christopher Graduated Brooklyn College with a BBA where he was a brother and pledge master of Alpha Phi Omega, the National Service Fraternity. He went onto to work for Chubb Insurance Group for over 35 years as a database administrator, retiring in 2015.

Chris enjoyed traveling, reading, history, sports and was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He was an advocate for fostering puppies and saved over 100 puppies and helped them find their forever homes.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen; his loving sons Jeffrey Toth and Stephen Toth; his loving sister, Eileen Anger, and her husband Douglas; his cherished nephews and nieces, Moira, Timothy, Katie, Courtney, Steven and Aylee; his dear aunt, Margaret T. Johnston, also many loving cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Eileen (nee Earley), and his brothers, Thomas and Robert.

Calling hours at the Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry lane, Parlin NJ 08859, will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with a 5pm Prayer Service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Christopher's memory to Sacred Heart R.C. Church 531 Washington Ave. South Amboy, NJ 08879. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
