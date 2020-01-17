|
|
Christopher Szatkowski
South Amboy - Christopher "Stretch" Szatkowski, 57, of South Amboy passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 at home. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in South Amboy all his life. He was previously employed by Hercules, Inc., Parlin before serving as a New Jersey State Senior Correctional Police Officer at the Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center, Rahway. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he loved fishing, painting and building models.
Son of the late Zigmund and Marion Cox Szatkowski he is survived by his wife Linda Bloomer Szatkowski; his daughter Leah Szatkowski; his sister and brother-in-law Ann and Richard Steele; his brother-in-law Michael Bloomer and his wife Terri; his sister-in-law Diane Bloomer Dragotta and her husband John and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Monday from 3 to 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020