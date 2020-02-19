|
Christopher William Butler
Christopher William Butler, born on January 25, 1957, died unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 of a Subdural Hematoma brain injury.
Chris was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ, graduated from Rutgers University and following his graduation remained in his college town of New Brunswick, NJ. It was here that he had a diverse career that included managing the Melody, co-owning the Roxy, managing the State Theater Performing Arts Center, and working in the office of the city's Mayor Cahill for Special Projects in New Brunswick.
Chris retired to Redmond, OR where he enjoyed his home overlooking the Deschutes River, a good cigar, his new puppy, working out at his gym, his role as a local Golf Ambassador, exploring, and travel.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Floyd Butler, mother, Edna Butler and sister, Maureen Butler. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Bruene Butler, sisters Patricia Walsh (Williamsburg, VA), Jeanne Butler (Matawan, NJ) and brother David Butler (Jacksonville, FL). He also leaves behind a great number of loving relatives and in-laws.
A Memorial Service for his Oregon family will be held locally and a Memorial is being planned for the east coast where many family and friends reside.
Chris is remembered for his generosity, kindness and loving nature.
