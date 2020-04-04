|
Cindy L. Martin
Hillsborough - Cindy L. Martin, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at R.W.J.U.H.- Somerset. She was 66. Born in Fountain Springs , PA , Cindy grew-up in Raritan, NJ and lived in Tampa, FL before settling in Hillsborough, NJ in 1989. She was a 1971 graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan H.S. West. She received her LPN from Rider University and then she received her BSN from the University of South Florida. Cindy served in the US Air Force at the Patrick Air Force Base in Cocoa Beach, FL where she met her husband of 41, Years, Stanley R. Martin. She worked for the former Somerset Medical Center as a nurse retiring in 2006. Cindy was a Eucharistic Minister and communicant of Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough. She is predeceased by her son, Philip Martin in 2005 and her father, Philip Possessky also in 2005. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Stanley; sons, Christopher M. Martin of Hillsborough, Jeffrey T. Martin and wife, Stacy of West Palm Beach, FL; grandson, Preston; mother, Helen Possessky of Raritan; siblings, Denise Glowacki and husband, Ray of Raritan, Philip Possessky and wife, Denise, Jancie DuBose and husband, John of Somerville, Christopher Possessky of Easton, PA and Michelle Mongillo and husband, Richard of Branchburg. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jaclyn DuBose, Wesley DuBose, Shelby Possessky and Tristan Possessky. Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street , Bridgewater , NJ 08807 . A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020