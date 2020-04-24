|
|
Cindy Makwinski
Perth Amboy - Cindy L. Makwinski 63, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. She was born in Perth Amboy, grew up in Carteret, and later resided in Perth Amboy. Cindy worked for the Jersey City Public School System for many years before retiring in 2019. She loved spending most of her time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach and life. Cindy was a wonderful woman; she touched many lives always in a positive way. We are all privileged to have had her in our lives. Cindy leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was the loving daughter of the late Charles L. Makwinski and Martha M. Makwinski. Cindy is survived by her two beloved brothers, Kevin and his wife, Kathleen and Wayne; her nieces, Alyssa, Dawn, Kortnee and Tammy; several great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; cousins and close friends.
Private Services were held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020