Claire & Edwin Porowski
South River - Claire and Edwin Porowski, ages 86 and 89 years old passed away together on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Claire was born in South River and Edwin was born in Sayreville, they lived in South River for 68 years together. Married in 1951 Claire and Edwin raised their beautiful family in South River where Claire was a homemaker and Edwin was a mechanic for NJ Turnpike Authority. Edwin was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He served in Europe during the Korean Conflict. Both were communicants of St. Mary's Ostrabrama Church in South River where Claire was a member of the St. Mary's Rosary Society.
They are predeceased by their beloved daughter Carol Domanski and granddaughter Robin Domanski, Claire's brother John Dominiecki and Edwin's brothers Alfred (Rudy) and Benedict Porowski. Surviving are their adored children Patricia Crovo and Kenneth Porowski as well as much loved grandchildren Evan Crovo and Jeffrey Domanski and Claire's siblings, Thomas Dominiecki and Teresa Obal as well as Edwin's sister Alexandra Godleski.
Funeral services will be held 8:30am Monday from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 9am Mass at St. Mary's Ostrabrama Church in South River. Burial will be private under the direction of the Maliszewski Funeral Home.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 1pm to 4pm.
Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
In lieu of donations contributions may be made to MS Center of SWFL, 3372 Woods Edge Circle, #103, Bonita Springs, FL 34134.
