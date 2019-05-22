|
|
Claire Beattie
Metuchen - Claire Mae Drake Beattie, 90, of Metuchen, NJ, passed away on May 20, 2019.
Claire was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on April 13, 1929, and grew up in Fords. While working as a secretary at Johnson & Johnson, she met her future husband, William Jay Beattie (Bill), who also worked there as a lab tech. They married in 1953 and settled in Metuchen where they lived happily together, raising their four children. Claire worshipped at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Edison.
Claire was a very loving and devoted wife and mother. She took a hiatus from working while she raised her four young children. She saw to it that they all experienced the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts, and she acted as both a Brownie leader and Cub Scout leader, hosting meetings at her home. Once all her children were in school, she rekindled her secretarial career and for 33 years she worked as a legal secretary for William H. Eichling, Esq. on Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen, after which she worked for Mary Smith Hanley, Esq., until her retirement at age 85.
Claire and Bill together shared a love for gardening and birds, and spent many an afternoon caring for their yard, planting flowers, shrubs, and tomatoes, and ensuring that the bird feeders were full of birdseed and the birdhouses with baby birds. Claire and Bill were also well known for their daily early morning walks, during which they always stopped to sit on a bench to enjoy their coffee.
Claire will be remembered for her kind, gentle, self-effacing demeanor, as well as her unwavering faith. She was sweet-natured and patient, always willing to listen and to help others, and she is perhaps most famous for always wearing her beautiful smile. Her modesty belied her great strength of character.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Bill (2014), and her brother Robert Drake (2004). She is survived by her son Thomas (wife Anne) Beattie of Metuchen; Barbara Beattie of Sarasota, FL; Eileen Beattie Sewall of York, ME; and William "Bud" Jay Beattie, Jr. (wife Natalie) of Flanders, NJ; as well as eight grandchildren: Michael Beattie, Erin Beattie Segaloff, Lia Weiner, Eliot Weiner, Samuel Sewall, Lila Sewall, Alison Beattie, and Megan Beattie; and finally, four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin Paula Richardson, with whom she was very close.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-9 PM and at 10 AM Friday with the service following at 11 AM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (RT 27), Metuchen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief at https://lwr.org/.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019