Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Colonia, NJ
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
Claire Gabel


1930 - 2019
Claire Gabel Obituary
Claire Gabel

Colonia - Claire C. Gabel loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Rehabilitation Center in Shrewsburry at the age of 89. She was a longtime resident of Colonia. Claire and her predeceased husband of 52 years, Murray resided together in Colonia since 1954.

Claire worked for 25 years at Supermarket General known as Pathmark in the position of Payroll Manager. She was involved in all the corporate events and activities including: broadway plays, sports events, benefits and especially the company bowling team. She established life long friendships even to this day. She remained very close to her siblings and spent many summers at the beach where she claimed to be the pinochle champion. Her innate loving and caring personality was felt by everyone she met. She was available to extend a helpful and supportive hand to those in need.

Claire was predeceased by her loving husband Murray; 2 son-in-laws Michael Regent and Wayne Staunton; and two grandchildren Christopher Regent and Robert Melita. She is survived by her four children Debbie Bain and husband Thomas, Kim Staunton, Mark Gabel and wife Donna, Beth Melita and husband Charlie; Grandchildren Mark Staunton, Danielle Staunton, Briana Gabel, Alexis Gabel, Lauren Melita and Haley Melita; and one Great-Grandchild Rielle; three sisters Barbara, Audrey and Gail.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at The Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison. Everyone to meet on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia for a 9:00AM Funeral Mass. Followed by an entombment at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request to donate in her name to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
