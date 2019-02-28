|
|
Claire Indyk
Monroe - Claire J. (Wiatrak) Indyk passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Passaic, she resided in Garfield before moving to Monroe Township 67 years ago.
Mrs. Indyk was a communicant of Holy Trinity RC Church, Helmetta.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1996.
Surviving are her two sons, Eugene and his wife, Mickey, of Monroe Township, and Richard and his wife, Terri, of Saratoga Springs, NY; four grandchildren, Gabrielle, Amanda, Jessica, and Allison; a sister, Mary Soltis of Garfield, and a godson, Bob Soltis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 9:30 AM, at Holy Trinity RC Church, 100 Main Street, Helmetta. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Township.
Friends may visit on Friday, March 1st, 7:00 - 9:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity RC Church, 100 Main Street, Helmetta, NJ 08828, or the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter. 30 West Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019