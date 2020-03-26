|
Claire Johnson
Palm Coast - Claire Johnson (nee Zimmerman) passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 at her home in Palm Coast, Florida. She was 88 years old.
Mrs. Johnson was born and raised in New Brunswick. She was a graduate of St. Peter's High School and of St. Peter's School of Nursing. Mrs. Johnson worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at St. Peter's Hospital and was a former President of the Nurses Alumni Association.
She raised her family in East Brunswick and retired to Hudson, Florida prior to moving to Palm Coast a few years ago. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She loved dancing and Broadway shows and will be missed dearly.
She was predeceased by her first husband Steve Dzuro in 1970 and by her second husband Gary Johnson in 2008. She was also predeceased by her brother Joseph Zimmerman and sister Joyce Zimmerman.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children Diane Rumsey-Malaney of Grand Island, NY, Stephen Dzuro and his wife Carol of Milltown, Debbie Ostroski and her husband Tom of Chadwick Beach and Mary Beth Golla and her husband Hank of Palm Coast, FL. She is also survived by her siblings Barbara Zimmerman of South Carolina and Mary Chyb of Lavallette, her grandchildren Alex Rumsey, Crystal Alfman, Stephen Rumsey, Robert Rumsey, Brian Dzuro, Emily Wambold, Elizabeth Dzuro, Becky Armbruster, Tommy Ostroski, Michelle Paulson, Kristie Golla, Kyle Golla and Kory Golla, her 12 great grandchildren, brother in law Neil Johnson and sister in law Nola Jones.
Funeral services are taking place privately under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A public memorial may be announced in the future.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020