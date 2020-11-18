Claire L. Webb



Cedar Run - Claire L. Webb, 82, of Cedar Run, NJ, formerly of Woodbridge, died peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Perth Amboy, NJ, by her late parents, Tennis and Clara Gallant. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, and is survived by her three children, Leslie Sands, and her husband, Dennis; Mark Alexander; and Pamela Olson, and her husband, Jerry; four step-children, Alan Webb, Joan King, Beverly Chapman, and her husband, Billie, and John Michael Webb; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins. After Claire attended St. Mary's High School in Perth Amboy (where she was a founding member of the Colleens), she worked for many years at the Teamsters Fund Local 469 in Hazlet, NJ. Claire was an avid reader as well as a fan of classic movie stars and their productions. She was a member of St. Mary of the Pines parish. She will be greatly missed by her relatives, friends and neighbors. Services were private due to COVID-19. Interment was at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store