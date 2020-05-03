|
|
Claire M. Bruen
Claire M. Bruen, who joyously celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec.17, died Sunday, April 26, at CareOne in East Brunswick. Daughter of Daisy Crenning and Peter McCormack (aka McCormick), Claire was also predeceased by her husband, Edward J. Bruen, brothers Vance, William and Sherwood McCormack, and sister June Dzielak. She is survived by a sister, Shirley Vena of Oceanport, nieces Kathy, Mary Ellen and Susan (Dzielak), Jill, Lynne and Tina (Vena), Bonnie and Diane (McCormack), nephews Charles, Peter (Vena) and John (Hughes) and many great-nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Milltown during the Great Depression and World War II, Claire lived with her large family on Main Street. As a teenager she lent her uncanny knack for harmony to the "Milltown Trio" along with her sister June. A 1938 graduate of New Brunswick High School, Claire was a popular student known as an excellent dancer. She eventually met the love of her life, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Edward Bruen, at a USO dance, and married him in 1947 at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church.
For a time Claire worked as a switchboard operator for the phone company when it was located in a house on Richter Avenue. Claire and Ed moved from their tiny apartment on Main Street to a stylish and impeccably neat, mid-century modern ranch home near Farrington Lake. There, she enjoyed her domestic and social life, hosting everything from Hawaiian luaus to gatherings of the "Merry-8s" square dancing group. Claire was a talented artist, cooked a great steak and was a dependable volunteer at New Brunswick hospitals for many years.
The couple eventually retired to the Lions Head community in Brick, where Claire made many new friends, continued to drive (mostly to church each day) and remain active into her 90s. After moving into a room at CareOne across the hall from her sister June in 2013, Claire participated in art classes and other activities there until shortly before her death. Everyone who knew and loved "Aunt Claire" will remember her beautiful spirit, lovely smile and gorgeous head of hair.
Claire is being laid to rest next to her husband in Holy Cross Burial Park. Arrangements are by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home, Milltown. A public celebration of her long and beautiful life will be held at a future date, when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2020