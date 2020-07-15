Claire M. Fruehwirth
Sayreville - Claire Mary Fruehwirth (Nee: Pasterak) 84 passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020.
Claire was born in South Amboy, she loved visiting the Jersey Shore with her family, especially Atlantic City with her husband Martin. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her much joy. She enjoyed drawing, especially creating beautiful sketches of gowns, including designing her own gorgeous wedding gown. Claire was a lifelong devout member of St. Mary's RC Church.
Claire was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of over 50 yrs. Martin, her loving parents Mary and George, dear sister Rita Piech, and her niece Lynette McNulty.
She is survived by her loving sons Richard Fruehwirth, his wife Kathleen of Edison, Donald Fruehwirth, his wife Eileen of Sayreville. She was a cherished grandmother to Richard Fruehwirth, his fiancee Jessica Mia, Christine Fruehwirth, her fiance Jamel Howard and Karen Fruehwirth. She was the adored great grandmother to Dylan Fruehwirth and Caden Howard; and aunt to Gary Piech.
Friends are invited to pay respects to the family on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at the Kurzawa Funeral Home 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ, 08879. Due to current circumstances and guidelines there will be limited occupancy during the viewing time, masks are required as well as social distancing practice while paying your respects. A 10:30 am funeral mass be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.