Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
South Amboy, NJ
Claire M. Kwiatkowski


1923 - 2020
Claire M. Kwiatkowski Obituary
Claire M. Kwiatkowski

South Amboy - Claire Kwiatkowsk (Nee:Halasiewiczi) 96, of South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Spring Meadows Assisted Living in Summit, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Wednesday, August 15, 1923, in Newark, NJ, she lived her whole life in South Amboy. She was employed by Ohrbach's of Woodbridge Center for nine years retiring in 1985. Claire was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy, and the Rosary Society.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Alex Kwiatkowski, in 2001, and her sisters, Adele Kawalec, Jennie Grabon, Loretta Rodziewicz and Mary Hranowski. She is survived by her two sons, Edward and his wife, Carol, of Milltown, and Alex and his wife, Diane of Forest City, Pa., and one daughter, Claire LaRosa and her husband, John of New York City, and three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 from 3pm to 6pm, followed by a 10am funeral mass the following morning on Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Claire will be laid to rest beside her husband Alex at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section Sayreville. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sacred Heart Organ Fund in memory of Claire.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
