Claire Marie Lamont, 66, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Claire (Bignell) and Henry R. Murphy Jr.



Claire Marie was a graduate of Immaculata High School where she was known by her classmates as Claire Marie Murphy. After spending years in the food service industry, Claire Marie brought her culinary talents to North Plainfield, and to the delight of its residents, opened "Nanny's Kitchen".



Claire Marie was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Brian Murphy.



She is survived by her husband, Tony; her three children Danielle Rassa, Brian Lamont, and Matt Lamont; her son-in-law John Rassa; her daughter-in-law Sally Lamont; her two grandchildren Sean Rassa and Alexis Lamont; her siblings Timothy, Kevin, Maureen Aguilar, Kathleen Kinnarney, and Patricia Moore; her sisters-in-law, Nadine and Roe; her brothers-in-law, Omar, Jim, and Doug; her aunts Joan Upton and Marge Keenan; six nieces and nephews and one great nephew.



Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook.



A mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Mountain Ave & High Street, Bound Brook at 11 AM, Tuesday, December 2, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Claire Marie's name to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County - North Plainfield Branch. (9 Easy Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805)



We ask that face masks be worn while visiting, be mindful of physical distancing guidelines, and minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects.



We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.









