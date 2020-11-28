1/1
Claire Marie Lamont
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claire's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claire Marie Lamont

Claire Marie Lamont, 66, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Claire (Bignell) and Henry R. Murphy Jr.

Claire Marie was a graduate of Immaculata High School where she was known by her classmates as Claire Marie Murphy. After spending years in the food service industry, Claire Marie brought her culinary talents to North Plainfield, and to the delight of its residents, opened "Nanny's Kitchen".

Claire Marie was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Brian Murphy.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; her three children Danielle Rassa, Brian Lamont, and Matt Lamont; her son-in-law John Rassa; her daughter-in-law Sally Lamont; her two grandchildren Sean Rassa and Alexis Lamont; her siblings Timothy, Kevin, Maureen Aguilar, Kathleen Kinnarney, and Patricia Moore; her sisters-in-law, Nadine and Roe; her brothers-in-law, Omar, Jim, and Doug; her aunts Joan Upton and Marge Keenan; six nieces and nephews and one great nephew.

Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook.

A mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, Mountain Ave & High Street, Bound Brook at 11 AM, Tuesday, December 2, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Claire Marie's name to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County - North Plainfield Branch. (9 Easy Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805)

We ask that face masks be worn while visiting, be mindful of physical distancing guidelines, and minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects.

We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved