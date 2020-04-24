|
Clara M. Lebron
Metuchen - Clara M. Lebron, age 74, passed away at Overlook Hospital in Summit on April 24, 2020. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she had lived in Brooklyn and Plainfield before moving to Metuchen 40 years ago.
Clara worked for Knickerbocker Toy Company as a Supervisor for many years. Later she worked at Taylor Industries. In her spare time, she enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and going to the racetrack especially Belmont and Aqueduct.
Survived by her son Nestaly Lebron, her loving extended family Joseph James and Iris, Leonides Colon, Leonore Vasquez and Nilsa Flint.
A funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from Higgins Home for Funerals at 10 a.m.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020