Clara M. Vaccaro


1928 - 2020
Clara M. Vaccaro Obituary
Clara M. Vaccaro

Hillsborough - Clara M. Vaccaro, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Clara lived in East Brunswick for 43 years until moving to Hillsborough 18 years ago. She received a BS degree in chemistry from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ and went on to work at RCA where she later met her husband Frank E. Vaccaro.

Clara's greatest joy was spending time with her family and she also enjoyed knitting, cooking, and swimming. She was an active parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church, in Skillman, NJ as a Purling Angel and was a member of several community organizations.

Clara will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was predeceased in death by her husband Frank Vaccaro of 54 years, daughter Evelyn Brereton, and sister Helen Harmon. She is survived by her children and their spouses Carolyn and Richard Comollo of Belle Mead, NJ, Marilyn and Jurgen Link of Bruetten, Switzerland, Valerie and Thomas Lonzi of Buffalo, NY, Nancy and Harold Petrimoulx of Phoenixville, PA, and Joan and Kelly Wheaton of Springfield, VA; 15 grandchildren, Gerard and Alexandra Brereton, Gregory, Annelise (Christopher Riebling), and Gwendolyn Comollo, Vivian, Phillip, and Jonas Link, Christopher (Victoria), Daniel, and Taylor Lonzi, Amelia, Grace, Frank and Charles Wheaton; two great grandchildren, Chloe Riebling and Owen Lonzi; her dear sister Gloria Gillan as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Services and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery are being planned for a later date. Services are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
