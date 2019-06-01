|
Clara S. Heldt
Dunellen - Clara S. Heldt, formerly of Dunellen, passed away peacefully on May 30th at the age of 96.
Born in Plainfield on Oct. 10, 1922 to the late Catherine and Michael Szulewski, Clara graduated from Plainfield High School in 1941 and worked for Mack Truck. In 1949, she married Stephen F. Heldt of Dunellen. Once her kids grew up, she worked at "Al's Deli" in Dunellen.
Clara was predeceased by her parents, her brother Edward and husband Stephen. She is survived by her "kids", son Stephen J. and his wife Cathleen of Beesleys Point, NJ and daughter Susan Osborn & husband Lance of Somerville with whom she lived.
Arrangements are being handled by Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's School for the Blind.
Published in Courier News from June 1 to June 3, 2019