Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Heldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara S. Heldt


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clara S. Heldt Obituary
Clara S. Heldt

Dunellen - Clara S. Heldt, formerly of Dunellen, passed away peacefully on May 30th at the age of 96.

Born in Plainfield on Oct. 10, 1922 to the late Catherine and Michael Szulewski, Clara graduated from Plainfield High School in 1941 and worked for Mack Truck. In 1949, she married Stephen F. Heldt of Dunellen. Once her kids grew up, she worked at "Al's Deli" in Dunellen.

Clara was predeceased by her parents, her brother Edward and husband Stephen. She is survived by her "kids", son Stephen J. and his wife Cathleen of Beesleys Point, NJ and daughter Susan Osborn & husband Lance of Somerville with whom she lived.

Arrangements are being handled by Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen. Please visit www.sheenanfh.com for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's School for the Blind or .
Published in Courier News from June 1 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now