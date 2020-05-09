Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Clara S. Lamperti

Warren - Clara S. Lamperti, age 88, passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her home in Warren, NJ. Born in Cliffside Park, NJ, she had resided in North Plainfield and Plainfield before moving to Warren 30 years ago.

Clara received her Associates Degree from Lasell College in Newtown, Massachusetts . She was the owner of Second Time Around Consignment in North Plainfield for 33 years.

Clara served on the Board of Directors of the United Way and also served on the Board of Directors for the Watchung Area Girl Scout Council. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling all over the world. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Peter Lamperti in 2018.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Robert C. Lamperti; her sons Donald Lamperti (Carol) and Jeffrey Lamperti; grandchildren Robert (Jennie), Laura, Emily, Allison and John; brother Hugo Albert Silsby, III and his wife Catherine of Charleston, South Carolina.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

To send condolences please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
