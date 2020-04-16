|
Clara Shiffner
Monroe Township - Clara M. (Figlo) Shiffner died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at The Chelsea at Forsgate in Monroe Township. She was 92.
Born in New Brunswick to the late George and Margaret (Dilk) Figlo, she lived in East Brunswick and Toms River before moving to Monroe Township five years ago. Clara was a long-time member of the Seaside Italian American Cultural Club, and loved opening her shore home to friends and family. Clara enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, cooking Italian meals for her family, and making people laugh with her sassy sense of humor.
Her husband Robert R. Shiffner, Sr. died in 1986. Surviving are three sons - Robert R. Shiffner, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Ocean City, Maryland, Kevin W. Shiffner, Sr. of Monroe Township and Gregory A. Shiffner and his wife Eileen of Lincroft; two sisters -Matilda Palombi of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and Norma Braun of Wildwood Crest; eight grandchildren - Robert Shiffner, III, Luke Shiffner, Kevin Shiffner, Jr., Holland Shiffner, Silken Carrillo, Lauren Dill, Morgan Shiffner and Gregory Shiffner, Jr.; and eight great grandchildren.
Private burial in Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020