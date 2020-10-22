1/
Clara Yurkowsky Kilgallin
Clara Yurkowsky Kilgallin

Colonia - On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Clara Kilgallin died peacefully at her daughter's home in Verbank, New York, in the company of her children and grandchildren.

Clara was born and raised in Bayonne, where she met and married her husband William. They moved to Colonia in the early 1960's. They had 7 children over the course of 11 years.

Clara was predeceased by her husband, William (1978), and three children: Mary (at birth), Caroline Barcellona (2014) and Catherine DeChiara (2019). She is survived by her four children: Mary Beth Whalen (John), William J. Kilgallin (Debra), Susan Kilgallin, and John Kilgallin. Clara was an active and involved grandmother to eight: Annie Whalen, Elizabeth Harnik, William T. Kilgallin, Sara Paternoster, Anthony Coppola, Nazareth Barcellona, Lauren Degnan, and John DeChiara. She later became a delighted great grandmother to five: Michael and Alex Paternoster, Weston and Conner Coppola, and Lily Degnan.

Clara led a rich life rooted in her deep faith and trust in God, always putting family first. A daily communicant, she was an active parishioner at St. John Vianney Church, both as a parishioner and a member of the Secular Franciscans. She began her nursing career at Bayonne Hospital. Later in life, she received a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Jersey City State College and worked for Woodbridge Township School District.

Always curious, all who met her recall her repeatedly prompting, "Go on." Clara read voraciously and traveled throughout Europe, including Russia, and visited many religious shrines in her travels. Her love of horses brought her to Australia twice. Rather than traveling to Asia, she took Korean language lessons and became an avid fan of Korean drama. She joined a group of enthusiasts of Korean culture which gave her many friends and hours of enjoyment.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

A socially distant Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Iselin.

To send condolences, please visit costello-runyon.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Clara's memory to St. John Vianney Church, Inman Ave., Colonia.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
