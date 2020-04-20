Services
Clare M. Stahlin

Clare M. Stahlin Obituary
Clare M. Stahlin

South Plainfield - Clare Stahlin, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Frank Edward and Patricia Clare Stahlin and her brother, Donald Thomas; Clare leaves behind her sister Patrice Allara and her husband John and her brother Frank, all of South Plainfield.

Clare was a bookkeeper for several area businesses, including KLK Trucking in South Plainfield. She loved music, cooking and the Jersey Shore and was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Piscataway Funeral Home and once the restrictions are lifted, a funeral mass will be held honoring Clare.

Please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
