Clarence Eugene Brunner
Green Brook - Clarence Eugene Brunner, 91, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Morristown. He was born on January 9, 1929 in Newark, NJ to the late Clarence F. and Helen I. Brunner.
Clarence served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. During that time he commanded a field artillery battery in Korea and was awarded the Bronze Star. His business career began in public accounting with the firm of Ernst & Young and he became a certified Public Accountant in 1956. He was subsequently employed for many years as a corporate officer and financial executive in the corporate sector. In 1987 he discontinued commuting to NYC in favor of a career in municipal finance in NJ. He became a Certified Municipal Finance Officer and served the Borough of North Plainfield as its Chief Financial Officer until his retirement in 1995.
He is survived by his loving nieces, Lisa Crawson and her husband Robert, and their children, Sydney and Kevin; and Deborah Heinle and her husband Glenn, and their children, Zack and Diane. He will be greatly missed by his Masonic brothers, and the congregation at the United Reformed Church in Somerville, NJ. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald G. Brunner.
Clarence will best be remembered for his organ playing, his 65 years of dedication and love for his Masonic family, and his passion for collecting beautiful art, music boxes, paperweights and glass sculptures.
If you wish, donations can be made in Clarence's honor to the 10th Masonic District Scholarship fund. 10th Masonic District Scholarship Fund ,9 Woods Hole Road,Cranford, NJ 07016. Arrangements are by Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood (www.fanwoodmemorial.com).
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020