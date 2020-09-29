Clarice R. Hodges



Somerset - Clarice R. Hodges, 86, of Somerset, died September 24, 2020 at Parker @ Somerset, Somerset, NJ. Born in Angie, Louisiana. A retired Licensed Practical Nurse for Lyons Veterans Administration H, Lyons, NJ. A member of Sharon Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Lorraine of Somerset, Deivra (James) of New Brunswick and Demetria (Brian) of Willingboro, five grandchildren, five great grandsons, two sisters, Margaret Sartin of Bogalusa, LA and Carolyn Johnson of Buffalo, NY. Walk Through Viewing is from 9-10am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Funeral Services are private. Entombment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, No. Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store