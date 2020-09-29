1/1
Clarice R. Hodges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarice R. Hodges

Somerset - Clarice R. Hodges, 86, of Somerset, died September 24, 2020 at Parker @ Somerset, Somerset, NJ. Born in Angie, Louisiana. A retired Licensed Practical Nurse for Lyons Veterans Administration H, Lyons, NJ. A member of Sharon Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Left to cherish her memories are three daughters, Lorraine of Somerset, Deivra (James) of New Brunswick and Demetria (Brian) of Willingboro, five grandchildren, five great grandsons, two sisters, Margaret Sartin of Bogalusa, LA and Carolyn Johnson of Buffalo, NY. Walk Through Viewing is from 9-10am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Funeral Services are private. Entombment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, No. Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved