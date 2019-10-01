Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Claudia B. Stritt Obituary
Claudia B. Stritt

South River - Claudia B. Stritt, age 62 of South River passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Perth Amboy she had resided in Metuchen before moving to South River 12 years ago.

She is predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Patricia Cordery. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 40 years, John Stritt, her loving sons and their spouses Joseph and Sabrina Arndt of PA, Ernie Arndt of CA and John and Tammy Stritt of NY, her grandchildren Claudia and Liam Stritt, her sister and brother-in-law Noreen and Douglas Foster of Wall, and her nieces Shannon and Bridget Foster.

Funeral services will be held Friday 8:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 9am Mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church in South River. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
