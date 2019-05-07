Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home
707 East Main Street
Bridgewater, NJ
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home
707 East Main Street
Bridgewater, NJ
Lebanon - Claus M. Grutzka, 73, died peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Klaus and Eva Grutzka, Claus was born in Eutin-Sielbeck, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1976 residing in North Plainfield before moving to Lebanon 35 years ago.

Claus was the owner of The Computer Clinic on Division Street in Somerville for many years retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons in New York.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Helen (Andrews) Grutzka; nephew, Ryan Andrews and 2 nieces.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dachshund Rescue of Bucks Co. & NJ, 181 Gilbert Dr., Morrisville, PA 19067.
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
