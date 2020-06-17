Clayton Stewart
Clayton Stewart

Clayton Stewart was born on January 11, 1946 in Hardaway, Alabama. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with his children at his side at The Smaratian Center in Voorhees, NJ.Celebration of Life Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Plinton Curry Funeral Home located at 428 Elizabeth Avenue, Somerset, NJ. The viewing will start promptly at 11:30 AM, Funeral Services will begin immediately after at 12 Noon for immediate family and designated individuals. Interment is at St. Peters Cemetary in New Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
11:30 AM
JUN
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Plinton-Curry Funeral Home
428 Elizabeth Ave.
Somerset, NJ 08873
732-469-3300
