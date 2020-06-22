Cleda M. Anderson



Palm Bay, FL - Cleda M. Anderson, age 88 of Palm Bay, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Cleda and her husband, Dr. Robert Anderson lived with their 4 children in Branchburg for about 30 years. Once they retired, they resided in Palm Bay, FL.



Cleda was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert V. Anderson. She is survived by her sons Mark Anderson (Amy) of Branchburg, NJ, Bruce Anderson (Lisa) of Melbourne, FL and daughters Cathy (Joe) Guynes of Weston, FL and Cleda (Rich) Beckhorn of Byram, NJ.



Cleda was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church at 1080 Port Malabar Blvd. NE Palm Bay, FL 32905



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Palm Bay, FL. Cleda will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL beside her beloved husband, Robert Anderson on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 10 AM.



She was loved by all and will be greatly missed!









