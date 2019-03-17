|
|
Cleola Robertson
Avenel - Cleola Robertson, 64, of Avenel NJ, peacefully transitioned from this life to unite with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 10th. She graduated from Bloomfield College with a degree in History. Cleola's passion for caring for others lead her to obtain a nursing degree. She worked at Union Memorial Hospital for 30 years. Cleola was a member of Greater Refuge Church of Christ, where she served on the Missionary Board and was the treasurer. She is predeceased by her father, Nathaniel Robertson. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted mother, Lillie Robertson from Avenel, NJ; a brother, Alvin from Hyattsville MD; a sister, Gwendolyn Pritchett (Willie) of Morristown NJ. A special niece, Mikaela Pritchett, 2 devoted aunts, Carrie Jennings Somerset, NJ; Johnnie Williams of Dover, NJ, an uncle Bobby Robertson of Baltimore, MD and a host of cousins and friends.
A viewing will take place on Monday March 18, 2019 from 10AM-11AM at the Greater Refuge Church of Christ, 600 Grant Avenue, Plainfield, NJ, with a funeral to follow at 11AM. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 17, 2019