|
|
Clifford A. Nagle, Jr.
Somerville - Clifford A. Nagle, Jr., 95, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Clifford A. Nagle, Sr. and Eunice (Waller) Nagle, Cliff was born in New Brunswick and was a life long resident of Somerville . Cliff was a WWII US Navy veteran. He joined his father in business in 1948 and later became the president and owner of Town and Country Lincoln Mercury on Rte 202-206 in Bridgewater that he successfully ran for over 40 years. Cliff received several awards in the industry. He was a member of the Raritan Valley Country Club for over 50 years, Kiwanis Club of Somerville, avid Mets baseball fan, season ticket holder of the NY Giants football team, and an active host for Irish children under the Project Children Organization for 10 years. Cliff was also an avid deep-sea saltwater fisherman, golfer, and enjoyed traveling and hunting. He is predeceased by his wife and mother of his 4 children; Eleanor (Deisher) Pumleye who died in 1995; sister, Claire Waller Nagle in 2001; and the love of his life, his wife of 35 years, Georgia A. (Jarmson) Nagle who died in 2015. He is survived by his loving children, Clifford A. Nagle, III and wife, Diane, Charles R. Nagle and wife, Suzanne, Loren F. Nagle and wife, Nancy, Carol E. Stewart and husband, Bill; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 2-6 on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street , Bridgewater , NJ 08807 . Funeral services will be held 11AM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Clifford A. Nagle, Jr. to The Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley , 401 N. 3rd Street, Suite 305, Philadelphia , PA 19123, 215-563-1679, www.LEBDV.ORG.
Published in Courier News on May 17, 2019