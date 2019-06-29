Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 US Highway 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:15 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 US Highway 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
Three Bridges, NJ
Clifford Bernard Jorgensen

Clifford Bernard Jorgensen Obituary
Clifford Bernard Jorgensen

Branchburg - Clifford Bernard Jorgensen, 82, of Branchburg, NJ, passed into the kingdom of heaven on June 27, 2018. Viewing will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will begin with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:15am on Monday, July 1, 2019 followed by an 11am funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church in Three Bridges, NJ.

Burial will follow at St. Magdalen's Cemetery in Flemington, NJ.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on June 29, 2019
