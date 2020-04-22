|
Clifford C. Hill passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020. Born and raised in Somerville, Cliff was incredibly fond of his hometown, so much so that he moved to nearby South Bound Brook to raise his family. Clifford served in the United States Navy from 1954-1958, first on the Destroyer Charles R. Ware and later, while stationed in Karlsruhe Germany, he participated in amphibious patrols as part of the U.S. Navy Rhine River Patrol. He was very proud of his time in the Navy and would spend time telling stories of all the fantastic places he sailed to including Italy, Ireland and Egypt. One of his favorite photos was of him and his fellow crewmen on camels in front of the Great Pyramids.
Cliff took great pride in his home and loved gardening and carpentry. He was so happy when strangers would stop by to tell him how beautiful his flowers looked and always enjoyed striking up a conversation and making a new friend. He was a kind and gentle soul and no matter how hard life would stack up against him, he always had a smile and met adversity with laughter. He loved being around people and cherished his friends and family.
Cliff will be greatly missed and although we may not hear his laugh again, his love and friendship will live on in many of us.
Cliff is predeceased in death by his wife Jean, his brother Donald, his parents Edith and Benjamin and his stepdaughter Francis. He is survived by his son Troy, his wife Elyse, his stepdaughters Patricia Rotunno and Gloria Cullen and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private service will be held for family. A celebration of Clifford's life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020