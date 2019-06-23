|
|
Clifford J. Regenye
Plainfield - Clifford J. "Nipper" Regenye, 68, died suddenly Thursday June 20, 2019 at RWJUH - Rahway.
Born in Bayonne, Clifford resided in Iselin before settling to Plainfield with his late wife, Kathy 40 years ago. A manager for Mays Chemical Company in Fairview, Clifford was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing at Nomahegan Park and was looking forward to taking his grandson, Jacob and crabbing in Red Bank.
Predeceased by his wife who died in 2012, Kathleen (Abrams) Regenye; surviving are his two children, Katie Kennedy and husband Sean of Philadelphia and Jay Regenye of Plainfield and grandson, Jacob Kennedy. He will also be missed by his three sisters, Carol Poultney, Coreen Mellett and Cathie Witt and extended family.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2-4PM and 7-9PMin the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080. A funeral service will begin at 8:30PM.
To leave condolences please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 23, 2019