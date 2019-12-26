|
|
Clifford W. Bosworth
Edison - Clifford W. Bosworth, 87, of Edison, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home, Edison. He has lived in Edison, for 64 yrs. Clifford was born in Jefferson, ME, to the late Merton, and Doris Bosworth. He served his country in the National Guard during the Korean War; and worked for GEC Marconi, as a tool and die maker for 45 years, before he retired in 1998.
Clifford was predeceased by his beloved wife, Agnes (Trainor); and his brothers, Richard and Kenneth Bosworth. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn, and her husband Thor Bower of So. Amboy; a brother, Vernon Bosworth of Somerset, KY; and a sister, Evelyn Bennett of Farmingdale, ME. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 5-7PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019