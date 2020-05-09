|
Clive George Churchill Riley
Clive George Churchill Riley,82, passed away at Princeton Hospital on Saturday April 18th,2020. He was a longtime resident of Kendall Park,NJ before moving to Plainsboro,NJ.
Clive was born in Port of Spain,Trinidad &Tobago to Sandrida Riley and Ralph Danclair.
Clive moved to the United States in 1961,first living in Harlem and then moving to Brooklyn. In 1968, he went back to Trinidad to meet and marry his wife of 51 years, Victoria. They lived in Brooklyn New York for a short period of time before moving to Kendall Park New Jersey. He joined the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Somerset, New Jersey in 1985. In 1988, he was ordained as a Deacon and has held the title ever since. He is predeceased by his mother Sandrida Dabrell and his stepfather Jerome Dabrell and his many aunts and uncles all whom he was very close to.
He is survived by his wife Victoria Riley and their three children Laura Shaleen Riley, Sharon McCray and Mark (Kristen) Riley. He leaves behind his six loving grandchildren Elijah, Shawn,Kyla, Michael ,Christopher, and Markus. He also leaves behind many, many loving cousin's, family and friends.
Private Services were held April 27th at Anderson Funeral Services New Brunswick NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 9 to May 11, 2020