Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Piscataway - Concetta Bernadette Formica, 83, passed away on November 3, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Staten Island, NY to the late Amedeo and Pasqualena (Viola) Formica, Concetta grew up in New Brighton and Tottenville, S.I. NY and settled to Piscataway in the fall of 1966.

Concetta was a devout Catholic, having belonged to Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Piscataway for several years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, sewing and spending her free time at the church.

She retired from Macy's (first Levy Brothers, then Sterns) in the Middlesex Mall after working for three decades in retail.

Predeceased by her husband Giuseppe in 2012 and eight siblings, Concetta leaves behind her loving and devoted family; sons Joseph and wife Krista of The Woodlands, TX and Mark and wife Angela of Fredericksburg, VA, daughter Maria Huber and her husband Charles of South Plainfield, NJ, seven grandchildren and her sister Marie Giannatasio of Staten Island.

Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm and on Saturday, November 9, 2019 beginning 9:15 am.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 beginning 9:45 am followed by a 10:30 am funeral mass at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Piscataway. Concetta will be laid to rest besides her husband at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Our Lady of Fatima Renovation Fund would be deeply appreciated. To send condolences to the Formica family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
