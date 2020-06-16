Concetta "Jean" DiPane



Monroe Township, formerly of North Brunswick - Concetta "Jean" (DeFrank) DiPane died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Chelsea at Forsgate in Monroe Township. She was 90.



Born in New Brunswick to the late Dominic and Theresa (DeLorenzo) DeFrank, she lived in North Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township over four years ago. She worked for Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick for over 10 years before retiring in 1978. Prior to that she worked at Bond Clothing Company in New Brunswick.



Mrs. DiPane was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Adams Athletic Club in North Brunswick.



Her husband Joseph A. DiPane, Sr. died in 2005. She was also predeceased by brothers - Carmen, Alphonse, Joseph and Dominic DeFrank; and sister - Philomena Roskowski. Surviving are three sons - Joseph DiPane and his wife Gail of Monroe Township, Salvatore DiPane and his wife Donna of South Brunswick and Dominic DiPane and his wife Susan of South Brunswick; seven grandchildren - Dawn DiPane, Dana DiPane Wilhelmey and her husband Barrhett, Kevin DiPane and his wife Jessica, Amanda DiPane Walis and her husband Gerald, Drew DiPane, Steve DiPane and Danielle DiPane; and three great grandchildren - Caitlyn, Wyatt and Shane.



Private funeral services with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick









