Concetta G. Martino
Middlesex - Concetta G. (DeSanto) Martino, 88, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at her son's residence in Georgia. Connie, as everyone knew her, was born in Elizabeth to the late Ernest and Mildred (Pillmear) DeSanto.
Connie and her husband John made a wonderful life for themselves, first moving their family to Southern California and experiencing all the benefits of raising children in a beautiful environment, then moving back to NJ and making a home in Middlesex as one of the original Princeton Drive families. Connie enjoyed being involved in her children's activities as a scorekeeper for Little League games, watching their many school sporting events and supporting her children in realizing their life's goals. She was especially dedicated to her youngest son, Tony, in helping him meet his challenges to create an enriched and meaningful life. With her endless energy and youthful spirit Connie was a blessing to both her family and her many friends. As a member of the Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex, she was generous in sharing her time and many talents.
Predeceased by her husband John and son Peter, Connie leaves behind six children; Micheline Balogh and her husband Mark of PA, John Martino of Woodbridge, Paul Martino and his wife Sharon of GA, Judy Martino Macarone of Branchburg, and Jaime Martino and Anthony Martino, both of Middlesex. She will be missed dearly by her daughter-in-law Karen Martino of Piscataway, Connie Kinneary of Monmouth Beach and fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Connie is survived by her sister Veronica Schilling and her brother Leonard Ucci and many nieces and nephews.
At her family's request a private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church followed by her internment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution to St. Joseph's Indian School,
1301 N Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325 is greatly appreciated.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com
to send online condolences to the family.