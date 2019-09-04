|
Congetta "Connie" Patton
Edison - Congetta "Connie" Patton, 87, of Edison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Kelayres, PA to Leo and Jenny (Jump) Malatesta. She graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1949. Upon moving to New Jersey, Connie started her career at the Raritan Arsenal, where she stopped working to raise her three children. She resumed her career as a secretary at The Salvation Army, Foodtown Offices (Twin County Grocers) and then St. Matthew's Church. She then went on to become Office Manager of Records for the Edison Township Police Department before her retirement. Connie was a member of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Matthew's Church, the Red Hat Society and Edison Seniors. She enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City to play the machines and loved playing Bingo. She enjoyed every moment of having a meal or vacationing with family or friends. She was a communicant of St. Matthew the Apostle Church.
She was predeceased by her dear and loving husband of 50 years, John (Jack) Sr. in 2001. She was also predeceased by brothers Lou, Vin, John and Joe; sisters Elaine, Kay and Mary.
Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Inacio and husband John of Monroe Twp.; sons, Thomas and fiancé Elaine Galouvich of Edison, and John Jr. of Edison; one grandchild, Ruth Ann. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Malatesta (PA) and sister Margaret Shulzitski (MI); and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4-8pm at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison. Funeral services will begin on Friday, September 6, at 8:30am at the Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30am Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019