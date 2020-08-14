1/1
Connie Boemi
Connie Boemi

North Brunswick - Connie Boemi passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at her home in North Brunswick. She was 98 years old.

Mrs. Boemi was born in Salussola, Italy. She has been a resident of North Brunswick for over 70 years.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of Mount Virgin church in New Brunswick. Mrs. Boemi was a wonderful cook and enjoyed a good card game.

Mrs. Boemi was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2009. She is survived by her nephew Mario D'urso and niece Francesca Grimaldi, both of Italy.

Visiting will be held from 5-7 PM on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Gleason funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick on Monday August 17, 2020 at 10 AM. Contributions in Mrs. Boemi's name may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
